EDUCare Hits Market Cap of $520,426.12 (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One EDUCare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. EDUCare has a total market cap of $520,426.12 and $86,567.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EDUCare has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EDUCare Profile

EDUCare (EKT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

