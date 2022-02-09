Electroneum (ETN) Hits Market Capitalization of $140.78 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $140.78 million and $170,672.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,912,841,701 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.