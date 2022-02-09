Ellipsis (EPS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $128.57 Million

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Ellipsis coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ellipsis has traded 36.3% higher against the US dollar. Ellipsis has a total market capitalization of $128.57 million and $23.48 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ellipsis

EPS is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 623,109,144 coins and its circulating supply is 594,129,417 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Ellipsis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellipsis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellipsis using one of the exchanges listed above.

