Envista (NYSE:NVST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Envista (NYSE:NVST) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NVST traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.04. 1,715,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. Envista has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $46.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley raised Envista from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $377,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 13,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $600,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

