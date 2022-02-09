Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 9th (ASX, EPC, EQIX, FARM, FLDM, FMBH, GOOD, IPI, JKHY, KB)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, February 9th:

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Farmer Bros. Co. is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores and fast food outlets. The company’s primary raw material is green coffee. Green coffee is purchased through domestic commodity brokers. Coffee is an agricultural commodity, and is subject to fluctuations of both price and supply. “

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.