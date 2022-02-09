Fear NFTs Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.72 Million (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Fear NFTs has a total market cap of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00049549 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.61 or 0.07265008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,217.48 or 0.99838319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00051654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00054179 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars.

