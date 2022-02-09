Fei Protocol Hits Market Cap of $426.10 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Fei Protocol has a market cap of $426.10 million and $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00049549 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.61 or 0.07265008 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,217.48 or 0.99838319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00051654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00054179 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006417 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

