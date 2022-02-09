FLO (FLO) Reaches Market Cap of $6.36 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, FLO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000618 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

