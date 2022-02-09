Folgory Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $30,229.00 (FLG)

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. Folgory Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and $30,229.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Folgory Coin has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. One Folgory Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00041385 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00107822 BTC.

Folgory Coin Profile

Folgory Coin (CRYPTO:FLG) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com . Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Folgory Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folgory Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Folgory Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

