FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Shares of FOXA traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,955,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.61. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98.

FOXA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.08.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

