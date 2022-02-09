FunFair Market Cap Achieves $484.85 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. One FunFair coin can now be bought for about $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded flat against the dollar. FunFair has a market cap of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FunFair alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00041547 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00107962 BTC.

About FunFair

FUN is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FunFair

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.