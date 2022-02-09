Gas (GAS) Price Hits $5.52

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.52 or 0.00012604 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $55.92 million and $12.84 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gas

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

