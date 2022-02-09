Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 157.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

NASDAQ:GAIN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.75. 124,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.55. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth $146,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth $171,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 7.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

