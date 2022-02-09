Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.61

Grasim Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:GRSXY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75.
Grasim Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRSXY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grasim Industries (GRSXY)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Grasim Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grasim Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.