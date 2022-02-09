Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.68

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.68 and last traded at $65.45, with a volume of 18988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.70.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average of $74.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 5.51.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

