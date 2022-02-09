Head to Head Contrast: Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) versus Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) and Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

This table compares Nathan’s Famous and Portillos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nathan’s Famous 12.66% -21.24% 11.47% Portillos N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Nathan’s Famous and Portillos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nathan’s Famous $75.84 million 3.14 $11.07 million $3.09 18.74 Portillos $455.47 million 2.18 $12.26 million N/A N/A

Portillos has higher revenue and earnings than Nathan’s Famous.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.4% of Nathan’s Famous shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Portillos shares are held by institutional investors. 31.4% of Nathan’s Famous shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nathan’s Famous and Portillos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nathan’s Famous 0 0 0 0 N/A Portillos 0 3 6 0 2.67

Portillos has a consensus target price of $52.75, indicating a potential upside of 89.95%. Given Portillos’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Portillos is more favorable than Nathan’s Famous.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate. The Branded Product Program segment markets and sells hot dog products. The Product Licensing segment is comprised of royalties from licensing a variety of Nathan’s Famous products such as hotdogs, sausage and corned beef products, frozen French fries, and additional products through retail grocery channels and club stores. The Restaurant Operations segment consists of the sale of products at company-owned restaurants and fees and royalties from franchised restaurants. The Corporate segment includes administrative expenses such as executive management, finance, information technology, legal, insurance, corporate office costs, corporate incentive compensation, and compliance costs. The company was founded by Nathan Handwerker in 1916 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

Portillos Company Profile

Portillo’s Inc. provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.