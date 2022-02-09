Horizon Protocol Trading 9.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and $68,182.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0722 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00049262 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,168.46 or 0.07232869 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,768.30 or 0.99912939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00051445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00054123 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars.

