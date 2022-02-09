ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will report $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. ICU Medical posted earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $10.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ICU Medical.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 98.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 8.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,702,000 after purchasing an additional 40,771 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in ICU Medical during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 261.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $221.81. The stock had a trading volume of 206,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,988. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 0.55. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $183.39 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

