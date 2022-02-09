imbrex (REX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. imbrex has a market capitalization of $106,981.48 and $4.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, imbrex has traded flat against the US dollar. One imbrex coin can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00041547 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00107962 BTC.

About imbrex

REX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

