Insider Buying: REA Group Limited (ASX:REA) Insider Buys 400 Shares of Stock

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA) insider Jennifer Lambert bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$137.89 ($97.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,156.00 ($39,117.73).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.
About REA Group
