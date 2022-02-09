Insider Buying: Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Purchases 20,365 Shares of Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $264,948.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

On Wednesday, February 9th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 17,566 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129,977.00 per share, with a total value of $2,283,175,982.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 20,800 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $272,480.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 20,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $277,644.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 18,231 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $237,549.93.

On Monday, January 31st, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,521 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $247,526.28.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $254,400.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 19,840 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $260,499.20.

On Thursday, January 20th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 20,500 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $271,830.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 16,935 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $225,235.50.

On Friday, January 14th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 13,087 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $173,141.01.

NASDAQ:RWAY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.08. 59,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.11.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RWAY. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Runway Growth Finance comprises 0.2% of Mariner Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mariner Investment Group LLC owned 0.10% of Runway Growth Finance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.