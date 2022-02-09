Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

IPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IPI traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $45.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,397. Intrepid Potash has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $52.91. The firm has a market cap of $613.00 million, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.44.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

