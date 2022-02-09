Jens Eckstein Sells 2,100,000 Shares of Imugene Limited (ASX:IMU) Stock

Imugene Limited (ASX:IMU) insider Jens Eckstein sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21), for a total value of A$630,000.00 ($446,808.51).

The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Imugene alerts:

Imugene Company Profile

Imugene Limited, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops a range of immunotherapies to activate the immune system of cancer patients to treat and eradicate tumors in Australia. Its lead product is HER-Vaxx, a HER2-positive cancer vaccine that stimulates a polyclonal antibody response against HER2/neu receptors in gastric and breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imugene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imugene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.