Jupiter (JUP) Trading Up 50.3% Over Last 7 Days

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 50.3% higher against the dollar. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $24.11 million and $1.20 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00049262 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,168.46 or 0.07232869 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,768.30 or 0.99912939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00051445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00054123 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 862,573,984 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

