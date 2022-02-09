Knowles (NYSE:KN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Knowles (NYSE:KN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Shares of Knowles stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $21.42. 681,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,023. Knowles has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81.

Separately, Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,500,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 277,779 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,082 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Knowles stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Knowles were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

