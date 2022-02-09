Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $0.55 on Top Exchanges

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $72.16 million and $1.56 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.92 or 0.00285427 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00083771 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00110733 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000123 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003792 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000487 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 130,166,785 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

