Landbox (LAND) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5,379.00

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Landbox has a market cap of $84,102.46 and $5,379.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Landbox has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00049262 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,168.46 or 0.07232869 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,768.30 or 0.99912939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00051445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00054123 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

