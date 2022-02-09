LCX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.03 Million (LCX)

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. LCX has a market cap of $92.81 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LCX has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. One LCX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00041358 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00107877 BTC.

About LCX

LCX (CRYPTO:LCX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 751,859,231 coins. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights . The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com . LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

LCX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

