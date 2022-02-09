Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Posts Earnings Results

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 18.64%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.47. The company had a trading volume of 221,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,658. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.74. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.68.

Several research firms recently commented on MCRI. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

