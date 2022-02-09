New BitShares Price Tops $0.0138 on Major Exchanges (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last seven days, New BitShares has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One New BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. New BitShares has a market capitalization of $35.94 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00049333 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.98 or 0.07249967 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,764.86 or 0.99998534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00051439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00054217 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006440 BTC.

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares’ launch date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy New BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

