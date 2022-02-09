O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.59 EPS

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $640.22. 667,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,635. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $428.79 and a fifty-two week high of $710.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $670.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $635.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $686.64.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

