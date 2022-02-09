Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Announces Earnings Results

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock remained flat at $$28.95 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 672,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,446.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 631,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,384 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $18,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

