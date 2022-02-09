Polkadex Market Cap Tops $46.56 Million (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for about $7.79 or 0.00017771 BTC on exchanges. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $46.56 million and approximately $347,851.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polkadex has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00049262 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,168.46 or 0.07232869 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,768.30 or 0.99912939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00051445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00054123 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 5,980,965 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

