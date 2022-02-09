Public Mint Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Public Mint has a market cap of $8.51 million and $39,226.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00027572 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 245% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,920,725 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.