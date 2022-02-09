Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Reaches $5.87 on Top Exchanges

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $291.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for $5.87 or 0.00013247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00049549 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.61 or 0.07265008 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,217.48 or 0.99838319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00051654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00054179 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006417 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

