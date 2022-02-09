ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $24.98 million and $47,210.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,894.42 or 1.00200848 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00069132 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.28 or 0.00258587 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015693 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.14 or 0.00155541 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.68 or 0.00325710 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006370 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001263 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001440 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

