Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 9th (AEO, AGCO, AGYS, AQMS, ASPN, BW, CDK, CHUY, CMTL, CNXN)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, February 9th:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. “

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cantaloupe Inc. is a software and payments company which provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. Cantaloupe Inc., formerly known as USA Technologies Inc., is based in MALVERN, Pa. “

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $338.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes and Chariot Eagle. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures. Cavco Industries is focused on building quality, energy efficient homes for the modern day home buyer. Green building involves the creation of an energy efficient envelope including higher utilization of renewable materials. These homes provide environmentally-friendly maintenance requirements, high indoor air quality, specially designed ventilation systems, best use of space, and passive solar orientation. “

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sprinklr provides unified customer experience management platform for modern enterprises. Sprinklr is based in NEW YORK. “

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes FORCE(TM). Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

