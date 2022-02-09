Reviewing Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) & Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and Global Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Global Net Lease 1.52% 0.35% 0.14%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and Global Net Lease, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust 1 3 0 0 1.75 Global Net Lease 0 2 1 0 2.33

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $5.88, suggesting a potential upside of 37.59%. Global Net Lease has a consensus target price of $20.94, suggesting a potential upside of 48.51%. Given Global Net Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.2% of Global Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and Global Net Lease’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Global Net Lease $330.10 million 4.43 $10.78 million ($0.28) -50.36

Global Net Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Global Net Lease beats Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust. It owns, manages and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc. engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe. The company was founded on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

