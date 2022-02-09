Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.44. 1,295,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average is $29.18. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on REYN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,326 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $8,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

