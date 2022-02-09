Ruler Protocol Price Reaches $0.41 on Major Exchanges (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00049549 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.61 or 0.07265008 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,217.48 or 0.99838319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00051654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00054179 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006417 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

