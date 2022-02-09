Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc Acquires 19,521 Shares

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 19,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $247,526.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 17,566 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129,977.00 per share, with a total value of $2,283,175,982.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,800 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $272,480.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $277,644.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 18,231 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $237,549.93.

On Friday, January 28th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,365 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $264,948.65.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $254,400.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 19,840 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $260,499.20.

On Thursday, January 20th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 20,500 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $271,830.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 16,935 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $225,235.50.

On Friday, January 14th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 13,087 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $173,141.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 59,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,958. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $14.05.

RWAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Runway Growth Finance accounts for approximately 0.2% of Mariner Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mariner Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Runway Growth Finance at the end of the most recent quarter.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

