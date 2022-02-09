Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc Buys 20,800 Shares

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $272,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 17,566 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129,977.00 per share, with a total value of $2,283,175,982.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 20,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $277,644.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 18,231 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $237,549.93.

On Monday, January 31st, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,521 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $247,526.28.

On Friday, January 28th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 20,365 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $264,948.65.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $254,400.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 19,840 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $260,499.20.

On Thursday, January 20th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 20,500 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $271,830.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 16,935 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $225,235.50.

On Friday, January 14th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 13,087 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $173,141.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $13.08. 59,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,958. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Runway Growth Finance makes up approximately 0.2% of Mariner Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mariner Investment Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Runway Growth Finance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RWAY. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

