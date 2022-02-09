SafeCoin Price Reaches $0.40 on Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.12 million and approximately $2,007.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000916 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,866.40 or 1.00230532 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00069248 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.41 or 0.00259120 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015603 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.15 or 0.00155708 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.39 or 0.00325345 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006388 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001264 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001446 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

