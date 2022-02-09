Sandeep Nayyar Sells 1,547 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,547 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total value of $129,499.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Power Integrations alerts:

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $88,808.08.

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,443. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.37.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 788.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 221,968 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 10.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,369,000 after purchasing an additional 187,984 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at about $15,267,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at about $16,850,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,610,000 after purchasing an additional 154,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POWI. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Susquehanna upgraded Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.