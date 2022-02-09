Seedify.fund (SFUND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $197.52 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for $8.05 or 0.00018396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $197.52 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 36.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00049333 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.98 or 0.07249967 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,764.86 or 0.99998534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00051439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00054217 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006440 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,533,229 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

