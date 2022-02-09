Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.30

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF)

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

