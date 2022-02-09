Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.30

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (SHWGF)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.