Sovryn Tops One Day Trading Volume of $290,457.00 (SOV)

Sovryn (CURRENCY:SOV) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, Sovryn has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sovryn has a market capitalization of $112.03 million and $290,457.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sovryn coin can now be purchased for $5.33 or 0.00012030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sovryn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00049549 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.61 or 0.07265008 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,217.48 or 0.99838319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00051654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00054179 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Sovryn Profile

Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,027,861 coins. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC

Sovryn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sovryn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sovryn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sovryn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sovryn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.