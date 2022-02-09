Splinterlands Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Splinterlands has a total market cap of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Splinterlands alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00049549 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.61 or 0.07265008 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,217.48 or 0.99838319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00051654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00054179 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Splinterlands Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Splinterlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splinterlands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.