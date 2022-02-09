Stably USD (USDS) Price Reaches $1.01 on Top Exchanges

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Stably USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002278 BTC on exchanges. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $482,043.28 and approximately $37,077.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00041547 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00107962 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

USDS is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,427,999 coins and its circulating supply is 477,835 coins. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

