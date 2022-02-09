Sun (New) Price Tops $0.0168 on Major Exchanges (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Sun (New) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. Sun (New) has a total market capitalization of $176.28 million and approximately $58.34 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001968 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00049333 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Sun (New) Coin Profile

Sun (New) (SUN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

